Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Injured In Strip Club Shooting 

Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn, was reportedly shot after gunfire erupted during a brawl at a Los Angeles strip club.

The incident unfolded at Sam’s Hofbrau strip club near downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that a brawl erupted between two groups in the early hours, escalating into gunfire.

Authorities reported that the violence continued outside the venue, where more shots were fired. Two people were struck in the chaos, including Le Vaughn.

The second victim, a man, was shot in the shoulder. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police attempted to detain an unnamed suspect driving a white Mercedes G-Wagon, but the individual managed to evade capture.

Le Vaughn is reportedly recovering from his injuries, and according to the outlet, he is expected to make a full recovery. Bhad Bhabie wasn’t at the strip club with Le Vaughn, instead she was on a livestream with DDG Tuesday night (March 4).

Bhad Bhabie tells DDG that her net worth is $75 million pic.twitter.com/PJdG3HLWxa — Fte Media (@FTEMedia8) March 5, 2025

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend have made headlines recently amid a feud with Alabama Barker.

The spat began when Bhabie accused Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, of trying to “steal” Le Vaughn from her.

The two women exchanged insults online, each releasing diss tracks aimed at the other.

Last week, Bhabie released the visuals for her “Ms. Whitman” diss track, which samples Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Carnival.”

The music video includes a lookalike of Travis Barker, who’s married to Kourtney Kardashian, the sister of West’s ex-wife. The track also makes several references to the famous family, subtly mentioning Kim Kardashian and suggesting that the blink-182 drummer was interested in her but ended up with Kourtney instead.