Bhad Bhabie Breaks Silence After Sharing Disturbing Photos Of Alleged Domestic Abuse 

Bhad Bhabie claimed her ex Le Vaughn is “going to get the help he needs,” after sharing a video of his alleged abuse.

Bhad Bhabie has accused her child’s father of domestic abuse, sharing shocking footage of the alleged beatings and the injuries she sustained.

On Sunday (July 7), the internet personality posted a surveillance video allegedly featuring an altercation with her ex and the father of her child, Le Vaughn. The clip was captured at 4:30 AM on June 30 and shows Bhad Bhabie being thrown to the ground.

She also shared images of her injuries, showing a badly bruised eye and abrasions on her face.

⚠️TW | Bhad Bhabie was beaten by her baby dad last night y’all 🥺🙏🏾! pic.twitter.com/1noGLqLKbj — Saint (@spin4saint) July 7, 2024

In another post, Bhad Bhabie claimed Le Vaughn was trying to take their daughter, born in March this year. She also said they ended the relationship in May.

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy,” she wrote.

In a lengthy follow-up post, Bhad Bhabie claimed she loves Le Vaughn, and he’s seeking help. She also downplayed the alleged abuse, claiming it doesn’t happen often.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad. But unfortunately this is real life,” she began. “I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs.”

She continued, “Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will b supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y’all know I give a mf hell but there’s no excuse for that at all what so ever.”

According to Bhad Bhabie, she shared the alleged abuse footage in the hopes Le Vaughn would seek help.

“My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE,” she concluded.