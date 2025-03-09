Bhad Bhabie Flees Los Angeles Following Attempted Home Invasion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The incident followed the strip club shooting involving her on-and-off again boyfriend/father of her child Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie was reportedly spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport of Friday (March 7) boarding a flight bound for Atlanta.

It marked the first time the former Atlantic Records rapper had been seen publicly since armed gunmen attempted a home invasion—with her in the house.

Bhad Bhabie (real name is Danielle Bregoli) has experienced a series of alarming incidents this month. On Wednesday (March 5), her on-and-off boyfriend/father of her child Le Vaughn was involved in a shooting at Sam’s Hofbrau, a strip club near downtown Los Angeles.

During an altercation between two groups, Le Vaughn was shot in the hand, while another individual suffered a shoulder injury. Both victims were treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and Le Vaughn was discharged the same day, assuring fans of his recovery through a short Instagram video showing his bandaged left pinky finger.

Just a day after the strip club incident, Thursday (March 6), Bhad Bhabie’s Los Angeles area home was reportedly targeted by three armed intruders. According to sources, the attempted break-in occurred in the afternoon, with the gunmen trying to enter through a side door of the property.

Either Bhad Bhabie or Le Vaughn, who’d arrived at the house minutes before the incident, spotted the armed suspects. Her quick thinking in immediately dialing 911 led to the gunmen fleeing before authorities arrived at the scene.

The connection between the strip club shooting and attempted home invasion remains unclear, and law enforcement hasn’t made any arrests in either case. These events have raised concerns about the safety of Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn, with some suggesting they might need to lay low for a while to ensure their security.

The incidents have also occurred against the backdrop of an ongoing feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker, which has resulted in the release of diss tracks and public accusations. Bhad Bhabie’s latest Instagram Stories include some stats on her latest diss track, “Ms. Whitman,” which has more than 12 million YouTube views.