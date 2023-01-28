Bhad Bhabie Involved In Near-Fatal Car Crash: “I’m Beyond Devastated”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The viral Dr. Phil guest-turned-rapper posted a snap of the wrecked vehicle on Friday (January 27) and appeared relieved she was still breathing.

Bhad Bhabie—real name Danielle Bregoil—was involved in a serious car accident this week. It was so traumatizing, in fact, she’s vowed to stop riding in cars altogether. The viral Dr. Phil guest-turned-rapper posted a snap of the wrecked vehicle on Friday (January 27) and appeared relieved she was still breathing.

“I’m beyond devastated,” she wrote. “My first car totaled and over with. If the car wasn’t so heavy Tilan would probably b dead. This was my first car accident. I’m still shook up and don’t even wanna get in a car ever again. This experience sure showed me who really give af and who don’t! Thank god I wasn’t driving bc I wouldn’t have knew what tf to do.”

BhadBhabie reveals that she was involved in an accident and totaled her car pic.twitter.com/MZ7kZYaCDo — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 28, 2023

Bhad Bhabie has kept a relatively low profile since signing a deal with Atlantic Records in 2017—at least in terms of music. While the deal didn’t last, she managed to notch a couple of Billboard Hot 100 singles, including “These Heaux.” These days she’s more focused on her OnlyFans account, which she launched in April 2021 just days after turning 18.

Bhad Bhabie claimed she made a whopping $1 million on OnlyFans in the first six hours on the site. “Got tired of u asking, so fck it,” she wrote at the time. “But if imma do it, imma do it wild and crazy as fck. Give it 2 weeks and we break the internet.”

But during an interview with Sundae Conversation, Bhad Bhabie suggested even she was disgusted by the men who flocked to her page as soon as she was of legal age.

“People subscribed right away?” she was asked. She responded, “Yeah.” The interviewer follow-up with, “Should they be in jail?” to which she said, “Yeah.”