Bhad Bhabie Responds To More Accusations Of Blackfishing & Cultural Appropriation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The internet personality once known as #CashMeOusside Girl is back in the news.

Once again, social media users accuse Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli of appropriating Black culture.

Bhad Bhabie shared a video of herself with a different look. The “These Heaux” performer now faces more accusations of blackfishing, the practice of white women attempting to appear like a Black woman online.

Some people called out Bhabie for supposedly darkening her skin and filling out her lips. She fired back in an Instagram Story by first sharing a photo of her color foundation with a caption that read, “Case closed!”

Bhad Bhabie also posted, “Don’t y’all ever ask me again why I don’t [be] on IG! I don’t make no money on here, I don’t need to [be] on here. I do it for my fans but y’all take it too far every time. It’s sad and weird.”

Bhad Bhabie Once Compared Living Around Black People To Living Around Monkeys

This is not the first time critics denounced Bhad Bhabie for allegedly engaging in blackfishing. In 2020, the internet personality, once known as “Cash Me Ousside” Girl, downplayed the accusations at the time.

Bhabie also landed in the hot seat after seemingly suggesting being raised around Black people was like Tarzan living around animals. A controversial 2020 video of her talking about cultural appropriation spread across the net.

“Y’all say that I try to be Black, and maybe a reason in me trying to be Black is ’cause I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right?” said Bhad Bhabie. “[Tarzan] grew up around the bears in the jungle. He didn’t know no better… Tarzan was with the monkeys. He grew up with that. That’s all he knows!”

After gaining fame as an unruly teenager on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, Danielle Bregoli transformed into Bhad Bhabie. She eventually signed a deal with Atlantic Records. Bhabie’s 15 mixtape came out in 2018 with features by YG, Lil Yachty, Asian Doll, Lil Baby, City Girls, and Ty Dolla Sign.