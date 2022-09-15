Bhad Bhabie To Speak At The Oxford Union

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The internet personality once known as the “Cash Me Ousside” Girl is apparently headed overseas.

It appears Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli will take part in a discussion at a private student society associated with University of Oxford in England.

TMZ reports The Oxford Union wants Bhad Bhabie as a speaker. Traditionally, the nearly 200-year-old debating society allows students and audience members to engage in conversation with the featured guest.

“It would be an honor to welcome you to continue this fine tradition,” stated Oxford Union President Ahmad Nawaz in an invite to Bregoli.

Past Oxford Union speakers include politicians such as Winston Churchill and Richard Nixon, entrepreneurs such as Jack Dorsey and Peter Thiel, and musicians such as Elton John and A$AP Rocky.

In 2016, 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli became an internet sensation following her appearance on Dr. Phil. That episode of the daytime talk show went viral thanks to her now-infamous catchphrase, “Cash me ousside, how bout dat?”

Bhad Bhabie then turned her online fame into a professional music career. After signing a deal with Atlantic Records, she released the Platinum-certified singles “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops” featuring Lil Yachty.

Both “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops” made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Gucci Flip Flops” peaked at #79. “Hi Bich” became Bhabie’s highest-peaking track when it hit #68. 2017’s Gold-certified “These Heaux” also charted at #77.

Six days after her 18th birthday, Bhad Bhabie launched an OnlyFans account which reportedly racked up over $1 million in revenue in six hours. The 19-year-old rapper dropped her “Miss Understood” single in September 2021 as an independent act.