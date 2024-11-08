Bhad Bhabie’s Mom Defends Her Against Faking Cancer For Attention Claims

Bhad Bhabie said she was taking cancer medicine after fans discussed her appearance and weight loss on social media.

Barbara Bregoli, the mother of Bhad Bhabie, confirmed her daughter’s cancer diagnosis on Friday (November 8). Bregoli spoke out after gossip blogger Perez Hilton claimed Bhad Bhabie might be faking it for attention.

“How dare you – you little vile p############ – say my daughter would like about something like that,” Bregoli told Hilton on Instagram. “You’re a dad … How many children did you have through a surrogate? I’m not even sure. You need to focus on them and not mine. Go find another way to make some money instead of talking s### about other people. Is this the only way you can make money, talking s### about people? How dare you! And I pray to God one of your children never get cancer. I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good s###. God don’t like ugly. You need to remember that.”

Bhad Bhabie revealed she was being treated for cancer in an Instagram Stories post. She disclosed her health issues in response to fans questioning her weight loss on social media.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me [lose] weight,” she wrote. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives.”

Earlier this year, Bhad Bhabie gave birth to her first child. She accused her baby’s father Le Vaughn of domestic abuse over the summer.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she wrote. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will [be] supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y’all know I give a mf hell but there’s no excuse for that at all what so ever. My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

Bhad Bhabie reconciled with Le Vaughn despite his alleged abuse. She also reconnected with her estranged father Ira Peskowitz.