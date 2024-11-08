Bhad Bhabie Hints At Cancer Diagnosis Amid Criticism Over Weight Loss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie shared a concerning health update following recent weight loss, revealing she is taking “cancer medicine.”

Bhad Bhabie made an alarming admission about her health, leaving fans concerned she has cancer after calling out trolls body shaming her amid recent weight loss.

On Thursday (November 7), the 21-year-old rapper and model shared a health update on her Instagram Stories. While Bhad Bhabie did not say she had been diagnosed with the disease, she revealed she was taking “cancer” medication.

“I’m Sorry my cancer medicine made me [lose] weight,” she wrote. “Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives.”

While Bhad Bhabie did not share any more information about her health, the mention of “cancer medicine” is concerning. Her post seemingly came in response to the comments on her most recent Instagram post.

She appeared visibly slimmer in a series of selfies posted last month, causing some fans to question if she was on drugs or shedding pounds due to recent stress with her partner, the father of her young daughter.

Bhad Bhabie recently accused boyfriend, Le Vaughn, of domestic abuse, although they appear to have since reconciled.

“My poor baby losing weight,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “I feel so bad you were looking so good now you seem really off and I’m worried.”

Others stood up for the OnlyFans creator, calling for the body shamers to back off.

“Y’all stop commenting on her physical appearance,” another fan said. “You have no idea what negativity or positivity she could be experiencing. Reminder that it takes a mother a MINIMUM of 3 full years for her body to regulate back to how it was before getting pregnant. Give her grace.”

Meanwhile, many flooded the comment section with support after Bhad Bhabie’s “cancer medicine” revelation.