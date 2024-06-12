Bhad Bhabie Speaks Out After LAPD Detains Her Over Mistaken Identity

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend were detained by police at a gas station.

Los Angeles police detained Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn in a case of mistaken identity on Tuesday (June 11). The internet personality/rapper admitted she was “shaken up” by the incident on Wednesday (June 12).

“Yesterday we got pulled over by LAPD,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “They eventually released us and explained they were looking for a similar vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in criminal activity. We are okay but a bit shaken up. Luckily my daughter was not in the vehicle at the time.”

Cops stopped Bhad Bhabie at a gas station near Woodland Hills, per TMZ. Police were looking for a burglary suspect in the area. She was cooperative and released once the cops realized she wasn’t their suspect.

Earlier this year, Bhad Bhabie gave birth to her first child with Le Vaughn. She had no plans of being a stay-at-home mom for the foreseeable future.

“Really, if I wanted to, I could retire right now and be a mom and never come out the house,” she said. “But I know that I still have more in me, and I feel like I have more to do. I’m still in the middle of figuring out what that is exactly, but I want to make sure whatever I do this time is definitely something that I’m really into and passionate about.”

Bhad Bhabie initially achieved fame as a teen thanks to an infamous appearance on Dr. Phil. Since then, she embarked on a rap career and earned millions of dollars from OnlyFans.