Bia Announces “London” Collaboration With J. Cole

The ‘Sisterhood of Hip Hop’ alumna links with another legend.

Massachusetts-bred rapper Bia is returning with new music soon. The RCA recording artist tagged a Hip Hop heavyweight to appear on the forthcoming song.

Bia will drop her latest single “London” on Friday, April 8. She recruited Dreamville Records co-founder J. Cole as a guest feature for the collaboration.

Previously, Bia connected with another rap legend on wax. “London” will follow 2021’s “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj.

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” is Bia’s highest-charting song on the Hot 100, to date. That Nicki Minaj-assisted track peaked at #16 on Billboard‘s weekly rankings.

Bia also scored a Platinum-certified hit as a feature on “Best on Earth” by Russ. “Best on Earth” received a public co-sign from Rihanna and climbed to #46 on the Hot 100 in 2019.

“Bro, I went to the actual studio, and got in the actual booth and rapped with RUSS, NICKI, and COLE!!! That’s f##### legend. I’m shook with myself honestly 🥺😢😢😢😭🔥🔥🔥🔥✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾,” tweeted Bia on Wednesday.

Bia started off the year by being named to Spotify’s 2022 Most Necessary Artists To Watch list. The streaming service also selected other Hip Hop acts such as Nardo Wick and EST Gee.

J. Cole went on a historic run of features in 2018 and 2019. During that period, the North Carolinian recorded songs with Royce da 5’9, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more. This year has seen Cole connect with Benny the Butcher and YG.

In addition, Dreamville recently released D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama. The project included contributions by J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EarthGang, 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, and others.