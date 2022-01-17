EST Gee, Nardo Wick, Bia & More Make Spotify’s 2022 Artists To Watch List

Many music fans are looking for the next wave of performers to keep an eye on. Spotify has now accumulated a collection of Hip Hop artists that have the potential to break out this year.
Several up-and-comers made the streamer’s Most Necessary Artists To Watch list for 2022. Spotify users can listen to 100 tracks from acts such as Nardo Wick, Bia, and EST Gee.
Spotify’s 2022 Most Necessary Artists To Watch include:
- Nardo Wick, the Floridian with a nu-trap sound, who has collaborated with Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and more.
- Remble, the San Pedro, CA rapper who sparked buzz on the internet last year, inspiring memes based on his witty, elaborate lyrics and unique flow.
- BIA, hailing from Medford, MA, she dominated the internet with “Whole Lotta Money,” the single that attracted Nicki Minaj to jump on the remix.
- B-Lovee, the Bronx native who is making gritty and authentic drill rap his own.
- SoFaygo, the Atlanta-based, Cactus Jack-signed rapper who has worked with Lil Tecca.
- DOECHII from Tampa, FL with a special blend of rap and unique vocals and a viral hit already under her belt.
- EST Gee, originally from Louisville, KY, the street rapper has a Lil Baby feature under his belt, and collabs with Lil Durk, Future & Young Thug, and more.
- BIG30, the Memphis native and childhood friend of Pooh Shiesty, whose hard-hitting rhymes and lyrics continue to gain momentum.
- Mike Dimes, the underground rising star based in San Antonio, TX makes music filled with infectious energy and charisma that’s been steadily earning him loyal fans.
- Kali, the energetic Atlanta rapper has been at it since she was a pre-teen, is gaining steam with the viral “MMM MMM”