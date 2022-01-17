EST Gee, Nardo Wick, Bia & More Make Spotify’s 2022 Artists To Watch List

Find out which neophytes are on the streamer’s radar.

Many music fans are looking for the next wave of performers to keep an eye on. Spotify has now accumulated a collection of Hip Hop artists that have the potential to break out this year.

Several up-and-comers made the streamer’s Most Necessary Artists To Watch list for 2022. Spotify users can listen to 100 tracks from acts such as Nardo Wick, Bia, and EST Gee.

Spotify’s 2022 Most Necessary Artists To Watch include: