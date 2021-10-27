Bia: When You Speak Of Nicki Minaj, Speak On Her Like How You Speak On Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj cemented her name among the most successful Hip Hop artists in history. Over the last decade, the New York-bred entertainer secured 119 songs on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, an all-time record for female rappers.

According to her “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” collaborator, Nicki Minaj is on the same level as G.O.A.T. contender Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. During an interview with Billboard, Bia shared her take on the leader of the Barbz.

“I always say to people, when you speak of Nicki, you got to speak on her like how you speak on Jay-Z and the greats that laid out the foundation for the people that’s after them,” stated Bia.

The Boston native added, “[Minaj] broke amazing records and she’s made it easier for people like me to come through and do what we do. I’m always going to give her that credit and that respect because she helped me hit another milestone in my career.”

Bia Scores A Big Hit Single, But Faces Criticism For Awards Show Performance

“Whole Lotta Money” is currently Bia’s highest-charting single. The collaboration peaked at #16 on the Hot 100 chart, #6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and #4 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Despite her commercial achievements, Bia did face criticism for her performance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. Her set included a cameo by “Bia Bia” hitmaker Lil Jon, but viewers still complained that the former Sisterhood of Hip Hop cast member came off as low-energy.

“I think when you wanna be great, you have to accept criticism. Nobody really sees the behind-the-scenes of awards shows or rehearsals or all the things that make up those beautiful events that we love to watch on TV,” Bia told Billboard.

She continued, “So I don’t blame anybody for their criticism. I take it with a grain of salt and I say, ‘OK cool. Catch me next time at my live show,’ then you make your decision, but I don’t take anything too personal in this [game]. I feel like I’m just trying to grow and be better. I think that’s how you should be.”