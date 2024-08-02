Bianca Censori Catches Heat For Baring Breasts At Kanye West’s Manager’s Birthday Bash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s flesh-baring outfits have raised eyebrows, ruffled feathers and even reportedly upset her father and her latest fit is no exception.

After covering up in a poncho earlier this week on a trip to Target with West’s children, the former Yeezy architect let it all hang out at a recent dinner party.

Late on Friday night (August 1), Kanye West’s business manager John Monopoly posted a video of a dinner with Ye, Bianca Censori, Ty Dolla $ign and others to celebrate his birthday. He gushed over West for gifting him another truck, this time a Tesla Cybertruck.

However, netizens could not ignore the sight of Bianca Censori sitting at the table with her breasts hanging out.

Another photo from the dinner shows Censori dressed in a completely sheer bodysuit with only a pair of panties underneath.

Monopoly shared a clip from the dinner online which soon made its way over to X (Twitter). While the dinner guests appeared unfazed by Censori’s nudity, many online were shocked.

“why is she naked in restaurant,” one user asked while another questioned, “Isn’t she f###### naked?” A third wrote, “They only came for the free t*t show… No class No couth.”

Meanwhile, other fans just wanted news of Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s elusive Vultures 2. The album missed two scheduled release dates and Ye promised it would drop on August 2.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla have remained silent about the release. However, Ty did share his excitement on Instagram after their South Korea concert, which reportedly sold all 69,000 tickets in five minutes.