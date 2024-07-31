Kanye West Claims “Vultures 2” Is Dropping Imminently

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures 2” album was originally supposed to drop in March. The duo also missed a May release date.

Kanye West announced a new release date for his Vultures 2 album with Ty Dolla $ign. The controversial rapper/producer said the project would drop on Friday (August 2).

“ALL ORDERS FULFILLED,” he declared on his Yeezy website. “VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND.”

Vultures 2 has been delayed for months. The album is the second entry in a planned trilogy.

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign postponed Vulture 2 to explore alternative ways to release it. Ye sought to avoid streaming services in favor of a direct-to-consumer model. Ty said he was letting Kanye handle the album’s distribution.

“Why not?” Ty Dolla $ign told Billboard when asked about selling Vultures 2 directly to fans. “Switch it up. He’s always got something up his sleeve. I always got some[thing] up my sleeve.”

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign dropped Vultures 1 in February. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Vultures 1 experienced several delays before its release. The sequel was supposed to drop in March with a third album due in April.

The schedule didn’t pan out as Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign pushed Vultures 2 back to May. Fans were left empty-handed when May came and went with no album.

“We got all the songs,” Ty Dolla $ign said. “Basically, it’s just like, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?’”

According to Rich the Kid, Kanye West pondered retirement in July.

“I am retiring from professional music,” Ye wrote to Rich. “Not sure what else to do.”

Rich replied, “Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024.”

The retirement talk was a stunt to promote Rich’s latest album Life’s a Gamble. Kanye contributed to two tracks on the project.