Kanye Quits The Music Biz: Uncertain About His Future

Ye’s potential retirement from music sparked fan speculation and skepticism after Rich the Kid shared a shocking message.

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, signaled an abrupt halt to his music career in a text message shared by Rich The Kid on Tuesday (July 9.)

The post, which was quickly deleted, captured the rapper stating, “I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do.”

Rich The Kid responded with disbelief, urging him to reconsider: “Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024.”

He added, “Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it.”

The brief Instagram Story left fans in awe, wondering if Ye was truly stepping away from his illustrious career that boasts 157 Hot 100 entries over two decades.

Skepticism, however, quickly arose.

Could this revelation be another calculated move before his next project?

Despite the uncertainty, Rich The Kid confirmed his album “Life’s A Gamble,” is dropping on July 19, with Ye guest-starring on two tracks.