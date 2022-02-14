Rapper Drake knows how to make money, even when just playing around.
Reports say he bet on Super Bowl LVI and made more than a quarter of a million gambling on the game.
According to the Daily Mail, the “Certified Lover Boy” bet about $1.25 million in bitcoin, a form of crypto-currency, in a total of three different bets. He won two of them and lost one after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
He talked about the bets on IG, saying, “All bets are in on the family.”
These were his three possibilities: the Rams win, Odell Beckham Jr., to score a touchdown at some point in the game, and Beckham Jr. to record over 62.5 receiving yards. Because Beckham got injured, he could not win the prop bet (over/under).
Drake earned about $710,000 in bitcoin because his team won.
Because Beckham scored a 17-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, Champagne Papi won another $840,000 – meaning he made a total profit of around $300,000 in bitcoin.
He had all of the bitcoin money he won converted from Canadian currency. This is all child’s play for the rapper.
Consider that he paid battle rappers $100,000 to battle on his birthday as per several of their demands.
As reported by AllHipHop.com, Drake hosted with the Ultimate Rap League a card called “Til Death Do Us Part” and paid the 12 rappers purses no lower than $50,000 and topped just cracking six figures.