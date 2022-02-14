Drake bet over $1.25 million on the 2022 Super Bowl and made more than a quarter of a mil gambling on the game. Read more!

Rapper Drake knows how to make money, even when just playing around.

Reports say he bet on Super Bowl LVI and made more than a quarter of a million gambling on the game.

According to the Daily Mail, the “Certified Lover Boy” bet about $1.25 million in bitcoin, a form of crypto-currency, in a total of three different bets. He won two of them and lost one after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

He talked about the bets on IG, saying, “All bets are in on the family.”

These were his three possibilities: the Rams win, Odell Beckham Jr., to score a touchdown at some point in the game, and Beckham Jr. to record over 62.5 receiving yards. Because Beckham got injured, he could not win the prop bet (over/under).

Drake earned about $710,000 in bitcoin because his team won.

Because Beckham scored a 17-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, Champagne Papi won another $840,000 – meaning he made a total profit of around $300,000 in bitcoin.

He had all of the bitcoin money he won converted from Canadian currency. This is all child’s play for the rapper.

Consider that he paid battle rappers $100,000 to battle on his birthday as per several of their demands.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Drake hosted with the Ultimate Rap League a card called “Til Death Do Us Part” and paid the 12 rappers purses no lower than $50,000 and topped just cracking six figures.