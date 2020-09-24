Big Boi & 2 Chainz To Face Off On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

(AllHipHop News) Tonight (September 24) at 8 pm ET, two of the most celebrated southern emcees of all time are set to go head-to-head on national television. Instead of a rap battle, Atlanta representatives Big Boi and 2 Chainz will faceoff on Celebrity Family Feud.
OutKast member Big Boi recruited his son Antwan Patton II, his mother Rowena Patton, his cousin Renita Patton, and his cousin Jalynn Adams for the ABC game show. His team will be competing on behalf of the Big Kidz Foundation.
On the other side of the stage, The Real University music label founder 2 Chainz, aka Tity Boi, will stand next to
Sir Tek (business partner), Allen Parks (business partner), Hott LockedN (T.R.U. artist), and Worl (T.R.U. artist). They will be playing for the RU Foundation.
The 9/24 episode of
Celebrity Family Feud will also feature Kathie Lee Gifford for The Association to Benefit Children versus Ricki Lake for The Jacaranda Foundation. Of course, comedian Steve Harvey will be on hand to host the festivities.
In an upcoming episode of
Celebrity Family Feud Grammy winner Macklemore will compete against Quality Control Music rapper Lil Yachty. This season of the program will also feature Fall Out Boy vs Weezer and Ray Romano vs Brad Garrett. Members of the National Football League Players Association will appear on the show too.
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- “Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake and 2 Chainz vs. Big Boi” – “Celebrity Family Feud” is B-A-C-K with a big funny faceoff between two legendary daytime show hosts when Kathie Lee Gifford competes against Ricki Lake. In the next game, rappers 2 Chainz and Big Boi go head-to-head to test their skills on this new, all-star episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” returning on its new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Byron Cohen)
ALLEN PARKS, LITTLE BARBER, JR. (HOTT LOCKEDN), 2 CHAINZ, TRADARIOUS BRINKLEY (WORL), DISMAS MATHEKA (SIR TEK)
JALYNN ADAMS, ANTWAN PATTON, II, ANTWAN PATTON (BIG BOI), ROWENA PATTON, RENITA PATTON
STEVE HARVEY, 2 CHAINZ, ALLEN PARKS, LITTLE BARBER, JR. (HOTT LOCKEDN), TRADARIOUS BRINKLEY (WORL), DISMAS MATHEKA (SIR TEK)
ROWENA PATTON, JALYNN ADAMS, RENITA PATTON, ANTWAN PATTON, II, ANTWAN PATTON (BIG BOI), STEVE HARVEY
ALLEN PARKS, LITTLE BARBER, JR. (HOTT LOCKEDN), 2 CHAINZ, TRADARIOUS BRINKLEY (WORL), DISMAS MATHEKA (SIR TEK)
JALYNN ADAMS, ANTWAN PATTON, II, ANTWAN PATTON (BIG BOI), ROWENA PATTON, RENITA PATTON
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- “NFLPA Legends vs. NFLPA Pro-Bowlers and Macklemore vs. Lil Yachty” – NFLPA Legends touchdown and compete against the NFLPA Pro-Bowlers to see which team scores a victory. Then, recording artist Macklemore competes against rapper Lil Yachty and “The Sailing Team” in this sensational all-star episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” THURSDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Byron Cohen)
STEVE HARVEY, MACKLEMORE, TIMOTHY HAGGERTY, AMIR ISLAM, TYLER ANDREWS, JOSH DICK
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- “NFLPA Legends vs. NFLPA Pro-Bowlers and Macklemore vs. Lil Yachty” – NFLPA Legends touchdown and compete against the NFLPA Pro-Bowlers to see which team scores a victory. Then, recording artist Macklemore competes against rapper Lil Yachty and “The Sailing Team” in this sensational all-star episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” THURSDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Byron Cohen)
MADELYN GAMWELL, JBANZ, BRANDON MITCHELL, SHANNON MCCOLLUM, VENITA MCCOLLUM, LIL YACHTY, STEVE HARVEY