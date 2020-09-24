Big Boi & 2 Chainz To Face Off On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

The battle of the "Bois" is set to take place on ABC.

(AllHipHop News) Tonight (September 24) at 8 pm ET, two of the most celebrated southern emcees of all time are set to go head-to-head on national television. Instead of a rap battle, Atlanta representatives Big Boi and 2 Chainz will faceoff on Celebrity Family Feud.

OutKast member Big Boi recruited his son Antwan Patton II, his mother Rowena Patton, his cousin Renita Patton, and his cousin Jalynn Adams for the ABC game show. His team will be competing on behalf of the Big Kidz Foundation.

On the other side of the stage, The Real University music label founder 2 Chainz, aka Tity Boi, will stand next to Sir Tek (business partner), Allen Parks (business partner), Hott LockedN (T.R.U. artist), and Worl (T.R.U. artist). They will be playing for the RU Foundation.

The 9/24 episode of Celebrity Family Feud will also feature Kathie Lee Gifford for The Association to Benefit Children versus Ricki Lake for The Jacaranda Foundation. Of course, comedian Steve Harvey will be on hand to host the festivities.

In an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud Grammy winner Macklemore will compete against Quality Control Music rapper Lil Yachty. This season of the program will also feature Fall Out Boy vs Weezer and Ray Romano vs Brad Garrett. Members of the National Football League Players Association will appear on the show too.

