Big Boi Takes Experience In The Dungeon And Turns It Into Reality Show

Big Boi is launching a new reality show which will showcase him helping fans transform their home studios into professional recording spaces!

Whoopi Goldberg once said, “We’re here for a reason. I believe a bit of the reason is to throw little torches out to lead people through the dark.”

And sometimes, no matter how glitzy and exotic the music industry might seem, many are wandering in the dark — trying to make heads or tails in this career path.

Very few have navigated this terrain better than 25 million record-selling Big Boi from the legendary group Outkast.

And because he is a real “G,” Big Boi is passing down some of those gems that made him one the most selling-est artists (regardless of genre) in the world.

According to Deadline, the “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” rapper is about to produce, with the support of Trailblazer Studios, a television series based on his own experience in The Dungeon recording studio.

The untitled show is said to be “a music-mentorship and DIY-studio-makeover series.”

Big Boi will go into the home studios of up-and-coming musicians and helping them to transform their basements, attics, garages, bedrooms, offices, closets and etc. into top-notch and professional recording studios.

At the same time, he will teach the artists and their teams about how the industry works. He may even allow them in his personal studio, showing them where all his magic happens.

The Atlanta native said, “Growing up, I spent hours in the Dungeon, writing rhymes and putting together beats.” It is said that even as minors, they would spend day-in and day-out trying to perfect their craft.

“I’m excited to work with the next generation of artists in a space that inspired countless songs and bring some of that magic to their own spaces,’ Big Boi said.

Yesterday, evidence of that drive was also celebrated in the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s epic ATLien album.

The 25th anniversary edition of “ATLiens” is @VinylMePlease's Hip Hop Record of the Month for August. The album is pressed on 2LP Neon Green & Blue Galaxy vinyl, mastered at half-speed & features a Listening Notes booklet by Lawrence Burney. Enjoy! 👽 https://t.co/SBgvRpTFu4 pic.twitter.com/qnjvrMs4lr — Outkast (@Outkast) July 27, 2021

An OshKosh B’gosh campaign, that was released this week, captures this essence and drive. With this new show, Big Boi will be able to pass on to others the principles that shaped him.