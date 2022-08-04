Big Daddy Kane Teams Up With Eric B For New Sitcom Pilot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Daddy’s House” will present the former Golden Age heartthrob as a middle-aged dad to two teens.

Rapper Big Daddy Kane and DJ Eric B are showing fans that they can molly wap them with more than just music. The two Hip-Hop icons are collaborating on a new sitcom called “Daddy’s House,” gearing up to shoot the first pilot episode.

According to a press release, “Daddy’s House” will star the Brooklyn native “as a divorced former NYC radio personality who now owns a trendy restaurant in Atlanta, GA.”

While adapting to single life and “enjoying bachelorhood,” his newfound freedom is interrupted by a visit (that turns permanent) from his two teenage children.

Directed by veteran TV actor and showrunner Terri J. Vaughn (who will double in the series as Kane’s wife), the show hopes to show that once the kids move in, while it might be Daddy’s House… the mini-adults run the show.

This is not the Smooth Operator’s first time performing as an actor. In 1993, he broke into film in two feature films, “Posse” and “The Meteor Man.” Over the years he has accumulated quite a few guest spots on major series including the history-making series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” where he played Ray Wallis aka Four Stroke.

In 2019, the AV Club reported that “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is TV’s longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series in television history and the only live-action primetime series that debuted in the 1990s. Producers are still making new episodes.

With luck, “Daddy’s House,” a show written by Jeff Farley for Mayja Productions, will have the same or greater amount of success.