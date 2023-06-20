Big Freedia Recruits Lil Wayne For “El Niño” Collaboration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“We put it down for our city.”

Two New Orleans natives came together for a new collaboration. Big Freedia linked up with Lil Wayne for “El Niño” which also featured rising performer Boyfriend.

Big Freedia’s “El Niño” arrived on this year’s Juneteenth holiday. The song is the fourth single from the upcoming 16-track Central City album, dropping on Friday, June 23.

“El Niño is about going hard in any storms that come in your life and conquering them!” states Big Freedia. The Bounce Music legend went on to address working with Lil Wayne.

Freedia added, “It’s one of my favorite songs on this record, it features my longtime collaborator Boyfriend, and it’s also my first collab with Lil Wayne, who I’ve wanted to work with for a long time. We put it down for our city, and this song is gonna have everyone blowin down!”

The Central City project will also feature Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, Ciara, Faith Evans, and more. June 23 serves as the start date for Big Freedia’s nationwide tour as well. The trek begins in Brooklyn.

Previously, Big Freedia released the Just Be Free album in 2014. The former College Hill: Celebrity Edition cast member has also worked with Beyoncé for “Formation” and “Break My Soul.”