Big Meech Planning Appeal To White House For Prison Release

Big Meech is taking his quest to for freedom all the way to the top – to Joe Biden’s White House.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his legal team are reaching out (again) to the White House in the hopes to receive a compassionate release from prison.

The promoter, who made a career working with tons of big named rappers over the years like Jeezy and Fabolous, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Big Meech and his brother Terry “Southwest T” were convicted of money laundering and continuing criminal enterprise in 2008 for running a massive, coast to coast drug dealing operation.

Big Meech is slated to be released in 2031.

His case is a definite eye-opener that should make people note the disparities within the criminal justice system.

For one, this first-time, nonviolent offender is being held each day in 23.5 hours solitary confinement. The prison believes that this is the only way to protect him from the deathly COVID-19 disease ravishing so many prisons.

They have listed his questionable health as a reason why he should stay on lockdown, since Meech suffers from uncontrolled hypertension.

His close friend Angela Toma, who is a principal on his case, says via a statement to AllHipHop.com that this is particularly cruel and has intensified his sense of isolation.

Especially, since the prison has recently suspended his phone and email privileges without explanation.

Noting his illness, the current pandemic and that he has already served 72% of his sentence, the denial of his freedom almost seems vindictive.

Three months ago in February, Big Meech was denied his third request for compassionaterelease by the United States Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.

Big Meech’s team believes that the prosecutor lied and gave misleading statements that persuaded the ruling, by stating that the Black Family Mafia leader was wanted in murder charges in Atlanta.

Meech maintains that this is a lie and has appealed this judgment.

Big Meech’s brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, his co-conspirator, has already been released.

Rap star 50 Cent is chronicling the saga of BMF in an upcoming crime drama for Starz, which recently wrapped shooting season 1 in Atlanta.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr stars as his dad Big Meech, while Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, Jasun Jabbar Wardlaw Jr., La La Anthony and Serayah others.