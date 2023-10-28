Memphis Rapper Big Mota Battling For His Life After Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Memphis faces tragedy after local rapper Big Mota became the latest victim of gun violence. Read more about the incident.

Memphis rapper known as ‘Big Mota’ is currently in critical condition following a shooting incident in the Oakhaven section of the city.

The incident, which took place on Thursday night, also resulted in one fatality.

According to Memphis police, they responded to the shooting on Thursday night, which left a dark-colored car riddled with over a dozen bullet holes.

Two individuals were shot during the incident. While one person succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead by Friday morning, Big Mota was rushed to the Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

As of now, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The police are working to uncover what led to the tragic event and are on the hunt for the individual or individuals responsible.

Big Mota has carved a niche for himself in the Memphis rap scene. He first caught the public’s attention with his mixtape “Mota This, Mota That!”

His rise to fame was further cemented through collaborations with renowned artists such as Snootie Wild, Kevin Gates, and others.