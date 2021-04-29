Big Sean And His Mom Launch Video Series To Help Fans Deal With Mental Issues

Big Sean is doing his part to keep his fans mentally healthy in this new series with his mom Myra Anderson.

Big Sean and his mom Myra Anderson are launching a new video series to help the rap star’s fans deal with mental health issues.

The Detroit rapper, who admits he struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, is dropping a new video every Saturday during the month of May, to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Sean and I wanted to share some of the no or low-cost techniques that we have used over the years to help us attain and maintain emotional balance. In the future, we may do a deeper dive into some of these techniques and other tools that we use,” says Myra Anderson.

Every Saturday, Big Sean will have a 10-15 minute conversation with his mother Myra, where they will talk about issues ranging from meditation to diet and exercise, as well as the “emotional freedom technique.”

“I feel that Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to talk with my mom about some of the things I have learned from her that have helped me along the way, and I hope will help others,” Big Sean explained.

The video series will start dropping on Big Sean’s IGTV account and his website, for the Sean Anderson Foundation, on May 1st, starting at 12:00 pm EST.