Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Welcome New Son

Mom spent 24 hours in labor, but young Noah is here.

Big Sean got a new name … Fans can now call him Big Poppa (sorry, Christopher, someone needs to hold your nickname)!

R&B singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean have given birth to their first child and took to social media.

She dropped the news on Instagram, ten days after the little boy was born. The caption was simple but said, “✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.”

The songbird posted a picture of her in the hospital gown strapped up with her mask. Though she said the labor took an entire day, she did not look weary, but glowing as many new moms do.

In one of the pictures, the Detroit native was sitting right next to her, beaming with pride.

Sean also posted on social media. The new father wrote, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22.”

This makes Jhené’s second baby and first with Sean.

The baby is healthy and we wish the couple nothing but joy.