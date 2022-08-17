Big Sean Announces 4th Annual DON Weekend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The event will present panels, parties, premieres, and more.

Hip Hop recording artist Big Sean will return to Detroit for the 4th Annual Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend – August 25 to August 27. The Sean Anderson Foundation partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan for the event.

This year’s DON Weeknd will include a special announcement for the third Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Music Studio. Previously, Big Sean opened studios for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and his alma mater, Cass Technical High School.

“After playing one of my all-time favorite shows at Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival a couple of weeks ago, I can’t wait to return to the city and feel its incredible energy,” says Big Sean.

The Detroit 2 album creator continues, “I’m constantly inspired by Detroit and the city’s beautiful people. It’s a blessing to be able to give back to the city that made me.”

DON Weekend 2022 will also present DON Talks. The panels will cover Black Men in Fashion, The Healing Discussion, Creative Fund Talk & Workshop, and Helping Children Find their Passion and Achieve their Goals.”

In addition, Big Sean’s DON Weekend will feature a VIP movie premiere of God Said Give ’Em Drum Machines on Thursday, August 25. The DON Awards Ceremony will take place that Friday. Saturday’s Block Party features the celebrity kickball tournament, carnival games, community services, live performances, and more.