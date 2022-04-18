Big Sean Claimed Coachella Paid Harry Styles More Despite Drawing Similiar Crowds

Big Sean claims Coachella organizers paid Harry Styles way more money than him, even though they pulled in the same amount of fans! Read more!

Big Sean has alleged Harry Styles was paid “way more” than him to perform at Coachella.

The “Bounce Back” rapper attracted a similar crowd size to the British star – who served as a headliner – on Friday’s festival’s opening night.

On Saturday, Sean shared a screenshot of the article on his Instagram Stories and added: “Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me (laughing emoji).”

The post has since been deleted.

Officials for Coachella have not yet commented on the report.

The rapper, real name Sean Anderson, is due to take the stage at the festival in Indio, California, again on April 22nd.