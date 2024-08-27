Big Sean Confirms Album Release Date Amid COVID Diagnosis In Emotional IG Live 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Sean became teary-eyed while discussing the struggles he’s faced while crafting his album, including a COVID diagnosis.

Big Sean’s voice trembled with emotion as he finally announced the release date for his highly-anticipated album while revealing his COVID diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Sean revealed he was pushing back his Better Me Than You album amid a leak of an unfinished version of the project. During a candid Instagram Live Monday (August 26), the Detroit rapper confirmed the album will arrive later this week.

“I’ve been having a hard time lately, straight up. It has not been easy,” he said, explaining that he’s a “chronic overthinker.”

He took a long pause, then added, “you make art you put your heart into this s###.” Sean then spun his chair away from the camera before leaving the room. He revealed his COVID diagnosis when he returned a short time later.

“When I had COVID last week I was down and I was still working on the album,” Big Sean shared.

He continued, thanking his mother and crediting her with helping him decide to drop the album. According to Sean, he procrastinated over the release until his mother convinced him during a call the night before.

“She was giving me them words,” he explained. “And I was just like, look, I can keep working on some s### and make it exactly how I wanted. But I’d be pushing it back forever.”

Big Sean heeded his mother’s advice, announcing, “The album is dropping this week.”

Big Sean’s Better Me Than You album is set to arrive on Friday, August 30.