Big Sean Announces Album Delay With Hilarious Skit Following Alleged Leak 

Big Sean joined forces with TikTok star Jordan The Stallion to announce he pushed back his “Better Me Than You” album.

Big Sean has confirmed he is pushing back his Better Me Than You album.

The Detroit rapper was scheduled to release his sixth solo album on Friday, August 9. However, a Kanye West fan leaked an unfinished version in retaliation for a perceived diss on a recent freestyle.

To sweeten the blow for his disappointed fans, the Detroit rapper announced the deal with a hilarious skit featuring social media star Jordan Howlett, aka Jordan The Stallion.

Around the scheduled release time, Big Sean posted a video confirming the delay. “So yeah, the album didn’t drop,“ he began before adding he might release it “some days from now.”

He went on to explain that his last song, “On Up,” a tribute to his son Noah, made him realize that he lacks the skills to cook for his family.

“So my best bet is to ask Jordan,” he said before copying the influencer’s signature zoom-in. Jordan gave Sean a dressing down, transforming the rapper’s “Matcha latte” style into his own “lose-lose wardrobe” of a denim shirt tucked into sweatpants.

In another skit, Jordan joked that Big Sean delayed the album because he was waiting for a verse from the TikTok star.

While people speculated Kanye West was behind the album leak, Big Sean refused to believe the rumors.

Someone told me Ye did it,” he said on Instagram Live last month. “I know Ye ain’t did that. I know he ain’t. Ain’t no f###### way.”

“All the projects, I been there since Graduation,” Sean added. “I know he wouldn’t do that, that’s trash. So whoever did do that, just know it did f### me up.”