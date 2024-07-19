Big Sean Denies Kanye West Behind Album Leak; Confirms Official Release Date

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Sean is addressing the rumor that Kanye West was behind a leak of his unfinished version of his upcoming album.

On Thursday (July 17), the Detroit rapper hopped on Instagram Live after a Ye fan leaked an unfinished version of Sean’s upcoming album.

Sean explained he didn’t want to draw attention to the leak but refused to believe West was behind it. Someone told me Ye did it,” he began. “I know Ye ain’t did that. I know he ain’t. Ain’t no f###### way.”

Big Sean explained that he loves Kanye West and questioned where his career would be without him. “All the projects, I been there since Graduation,” he said before showing off their accolades.

“You see this plaque right here? That’s 185 million records sold under G.O.O.D. Music. I love G.O.O.D. Music. N#### done made more money off my music than I did.”

Big Sean said that although he had exclusive access to multiple artists, including Kanye West, he would never leak anyone’s songs. “I would never leak nobody’s s###,” he continued. “So I know he ain’t do that. Whoever started that rumor, y’all on some b#######.”

Earlier on Thursday a disgruntled Ye fan leaked the project amid speculation Sean dissed West on his recent On The Radar freestyle.

“Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here’s the album, f### him and his whole team,” the leaker wrote. “Ye told me to leak it.”

In response, Sean teased a snippet of his upcoming collab with The Alchemist.

“Might as well start droppin, before they leak it all,” he shared on X (Twitter). “Got damn BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon.”

Might as well start droppin, before they leak it all, got damn 😂

BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QVXsgd6Emq — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 18, 2024

He also dropped off a new track and confirmed the album name and official release date.

BETTER ME THAN YOU 🌍

Album August 9th

Pre save + Vinyl now https://t.co/A6iVPHNgQq pic.twitter.com/248pcRfIYo — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 18, 2024

“BETTER ME THAN YOU Album August 9,” he revealed.