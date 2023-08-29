Detroit Pistons Presents Big Sean With An Emmy Award For “Different by Design” Campaign

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Midwesterner also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his ‘Hall of Fame’ lbum.

Sean Anderson, professionally known as Big Sean, received his flowers from his hometown NBA squad.

The Detroit Pistons named Anderson as a central figure in the success of the franchise’s 2022-23 “Different by Design” campaign. He was recognized with an Emmy Award during his Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend.

Footage of the presentation by the Pistons made its way to the internet. Big Sean reposted the 21-second video to his own 13.8 million followers on the X social media platform.

.@BigSean can add Emmy Award Winner to his resume 🏆



Thanks Sean for being apart of our award winning 2022 Brand Campaign Spot pic.twitter.com/3EwJfBZNtH — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 26, 2023

Big Sean currently serves as the Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons. In addition, the Hip-Hop recording artist also teamed up with the Nike brand to create special edition NBA jerseys.

The Hall of Fame album creator also partnered with the Pistons to launch the “TikTok Resumes” program in 2021. The initiative worked to discover career opportunities with the Michigan-based team, Chipotle, Target, WWE, and other companies.

Hall of Fame celebrated its 10-year anniversary on August 27. Big Sean’s label, Def Jam Recordings, commemorated the occasion by acknowledging the project’s accolades like earning Gold certification from the RIAA.

“Yes, what a time in my life! ‘Beware,’ ‘Guap,’ ‘Nothing Is Stopping You,’ etc. Thank you,” wrote Sean on his Instagram Story. The RIAA certified the “Beware” single featuring Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko as 3x-Platinum.

Big Sean’s Hall of Fame peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 35-year-old entertainer made it to the top of the Billboard 200 with 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise, 2017’s I Decided, and 2020’s Detroit 2.