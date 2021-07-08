Big Sean & Detroit Pistons Partner With “TikTok Resumes” To Search For Intern

The ‘Detroit 2’ album creator is looking for a basketball and music enthusiast.

The Detroit Pistons will be the first professional sports team to use the “TikTok Resumes” pilot program. Hip Hop artist Big Sean is teaming with the NBA franchise to find an apprentice.

An intern will be hired to support Big Sean and his hometown team’s marketing department. Sean spoke about the type of candidate he wants to hire in a TikTok video.

“I’m looking for a Creative Innovation intern to work with me and the Detroit Pistons because you know we got the #1 draft pick,” said Big Sean. “I’m looking for someone that’s passionate, someone that’s about that basketball culture, somebody who knows music and lifestyle marketing.”

“TikTok Resumes” launched this month. The social media platform’s goal is to present new ways for talented jobseekers to discover career opportunities with employers such as the Pistons, Chipotle, Target, and WWE.

Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok, says:

‘TikTok Resumes’ is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes. We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways. #CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform and we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery.

Kayla Dixon, Marketing Manager at TikTok, adds:

“TikTok Resumes” is a natural extension of our TikTok College Ambassadors program, where we previously employed hundreds of college students as on-campus brand representatives. Like many, college students were impacted by the pandemic and have displayed a resilience and unwavering optimism that’s truly been inspiring. We’re excited to help students and job seekers everywhere unleash their creativity and ‘get the bag!’

Big Sean serves as the Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons. The Grammy-nominated performer curates music in-game entertainment, including halftime performances and deejay playlists. He also works with the Pistons’ design team on custom merchandise line extensions.

“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”

Resumes for the Detroit Pistons and Big Sean’s Creative Innovation intern position will be accepted through July 31 at tiktokresumes.com/detroit-pistons.