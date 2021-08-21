Big Sean Taking On Detroit City Council In Kickball Tournament

Big Sean is hosting his annual Detroit’s On Now (D.O.N.) Weekend with local influences and politicians taking part in a good cause!

Detroit rapper Big Sean will host his Detroit’s On Now (D.O.N.) Weekend with a series of free events from August 28 through August 29.

To make this experience exciting, he has tapped a gang of artists from his hometown to perform live at the Lloyd H. Diehl Boys & Girls Clubs of

Southeastern Michigan at 4242 Collingwood St. on Detroit’s Westside.

The “I Don’t F**k With You” rapper launched D.O.N. Weekend in 2018, but because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled in 2020.

Back in full stride, the producers are taking special care to practice COVID-19 state suggested restrictions to help keep attendees safe. There will be testing for the deadly virus on-site.

Some of the visual artists that will share their works are Ellen Rutt, Brach Tiller, Breann White, Phil Simpson, Deon Mixon, Shaina Kasztelan, and the Lost Artists Collective.

According to a press release, there will be a celebrity kickball tournament at 4 p.m. on the first day. Team Big Sean will go up against a team led by Detroit City Council president pro tem Mary Sheffield.

But there will also be all kinds of fun stuff for everyone in the community. There will be a bouncy house, carnival games, face painting, hair braiding, and some yoga events for attendees.

Big Sean will culminate the weekend by presenting a new recording studio to the world.

The Sean Anderson Foundation partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan to bring this to the public.

D.O.N. Weekend will be from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 28 – 29 at Lloyd H. Diehl Boys and Girls Club, 4242 Collingwood St., Detroit. Head over to eventbrite.com. Registration is free.