Big Sean Drops Hit-Boy Produced “What A Life”

Big Sean dropped his new track “What a Life” and stopped by LA Leakers to drop 9 minutes of heat, all in the space of a few days!

Big Sean is having a great week and it just got better with the release of his new song “What a Life,” produced by Hit-Boy.

In the track, he shares his thoughts on his journey and the highs and lows of fame. “Only get one life, swear I almost died twice,” go the lyrics. “I went triple platinum more than three times, what a life, man/Feel like god when they bless me with the trick dice/And I left her ass on read, even though it was enticin’.”

Yesterday (October 21,) Big Sean teased the project on his socials just hours before it dropped and told his fans that something titled “WHAT A LIFE” is coming “@ MIDNIGHT!”

A few hours later, the Detroit native revealed that a video for the project is on the way, arriving today (October 22) at noon. He shared images of himself covered in bees, presumably filming the visuals for “What a Life”

“WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video @ Noon!!!” Big Sean wrote in the caption. “In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s###. WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!!”

Sean also gave his fans some bars earlier this week as he made a stop at Power 106’s “LA Leakers” show to deliver a 9-minute freestyle. With so many quotables, expect to see some of Big Sean’s bars in an Instagram caption or two!

Listen to “What a Life” and watch Big Seans “LA Leakers” freestyle below.