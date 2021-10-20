Big Sean Goes Off In Freestyle Over Jay-Z, Drake & Kanye West Beats

Big Sean rapped for almost nine minutes over Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West and Nardo Wick beats in his first L.A. Leakers freestyle in a decade.

Big Sean stopped by Los Angeles radio station Power 106 and displayed his lyrical prowess in a new L.A. Leakers freestyle.

The Def Jam artist rapped for almost nine minutes, delivering a flurry of bars over multiple beats. Big Sean began by spitting on Jay-Z’s “Dear Summer” and quickly established the tone a decade after he last freestyled for the L.A. Leakers.

“I stopped hoping for the best now I’m demanding it work/I handle my dirt if good karma don’t land on it first/Relentless how I give it all but never give in/Just like NBA players in my girl’s DMs/Steady shooting shots that’ll never go in/F### it, I’m focused on making money we nevеr gon’ spend/My whole life is likе my blessings queued right on schedule/I still hate seafood but love the oyster perpetual,” he rapped.

The L.A. Leakers switched things up about two minutes in, having Big Sean tackle Drake’s “Love All” instrumental. A few minutes later, Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk flipped the script again with Kanye West’s “Hurricane” beat.

“Everything I know now could’ve been added to then/Nothing better than having it all, except having it all losing it all then getting it back again/No writing on the wall but I still know how to read a room/I don’t need a casket when I die, I need a tomb/My focus back active, now I’m getting consumed/Yeah I’m awake with the moon/Mother Nature so when I die and I’m buried, what that mean? I’m going back in the womb,” Sean Don rapped over the Yeezy cut.

The freestyle capped off with Big Sean rhyming over Florida-bred rapper Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke?” instrumental. The change in pace didn’t phase the Detroit native as he adjusted his flow and continued unleashing bars.

Check out Big Sean’s L.A. Leakers freestyle above.