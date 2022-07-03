Big Sean & Jhené Aiko “Overjoyed” To Be Expecting Their First Child Together 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko have confirmed they are taking their relationship to the next level and welcoming a baby into the world.

Big Sean and his longtime partner Jhené Aiko are expanding their family.

The couple was spotted on a stroll out in Beverly Hills on Saturday (Jul. 2), and the “Sativa” singer was sporting a baby bump in photos shared by TMZ.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are “overjoyed” and “look forward to this next chapter.”

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are expecting. Wish her nothing but a healthy & peaceful pregnancy and safe delivery. They deserve this pic.twitter.com/DBaDjdax6W — anotherblck (@listenjazzfunk) July 3, 2022

News of the pregnancy first surfaced last month when a fan saw Jhené walking around a Whole Foods store looking “very pregnant.” While there was no official confirmation at the time, sources confirmed an announcement was imminent.

The pair confirmed their relationship back in 2016, posting a loved-up selfie on social media. Earlier the same year, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko combined their musical talents as a duo and released their self-titled debut Twenty88. They have also frequently collaborated on music as solo artists.

Big Sean – I Know ft. Jhené Aiko

Jhené explained why their relationship works for them on an episode of The First One with DJ Khaled.

“When I first met Sean, the one thing I can say is that he immediately felt familiar like I knew him already,” she said. “I was comfortable with him immediately, because he like, just came into my session at No I.D.’s studio. I had never felt that feeling of like, I’ve met you before. We’ve been together before. We’ve been in each other’s life, even past lives, and I think what’s cool about me and Sean is that our friendship is so strong, our friendship is really strong.”

“That has made our relationship what it is,” Jhené added. “Just that foundation of real friends who know each other on that level of—not the level like, oh, let me try to impress you or let me try to pretend to be someone else. We got to know each other already, you know, on the level of like, I have a headscarf on, I don’t even care what you think about how I look right now.”