Big Sean had to come forward to deny reports he accidentally leaked pictures of himself comparing his size to a Nintendo Switch.

After an uncensored picture of his private parts allegedly hit the internet, the Detroit rap star began trending on social media.

The picture was supposedly uploaded to his close friends on Instagram, comparing his manhood to the size of a Nintendo Switch. The comparison caused a sensation when it went viral.

Females gonna be like this at the next #bigsean concert. pic.twitter.com/FfPE0wU0SD — Yesi Sharon (@Yessie_Sharon) February 27, 2022

The noise grew so loud around the picture that Big Sean was eventually forced to come forward and deny the picture in question was his.

Unfortunately, the rap star’s denial did not do much to squash the scuttlebutt surrounding the picture.

One user wrote, “Now we know why Ariana was walking side to side 🤭,” while another weighed in and said, “no wonder Jhene got his face tattedd whew.”

Over the last few months, social media has seen more than their share of rap stars leaked NSFW pictures.

Last month, Nelly shocked millions of his followers when he accidentally uploaded a video of himself being pleasured by an unidentified woman.

The St. Louis rapper had to apologize to his fans and the young lady featured in the explicit video.

Lil Fizz was also ridiculed after a picture of his nether region hit the internet.

And TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad’s sexuality became the subject of debate when several videos of him being intimate with two men made it online.

Check out some of the reactions to Big Sean’s alleged picture of himself circulating.

Nicki knew what she was doing when she said “B B B B Big Sean .. boy how big is you” #BigSean 👀 — Tierraaaaaaa 👸🏽 (@Her_Beauty_11) February 27, 2022