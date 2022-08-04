Big Sean Reacts To Reports Of Earth’s Shortest Day; Not “Coincidence” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big Sean says reports of Earth’s Shortest Day “really needs attention” after scientists said they might need to change the atomic clock.

Big Sean says not enough people are paying attention to the news that the Earth is spinning faster than usual and recording shorter days than ever before, something the Detroit rapper says is not a “coincidence.”

Scientists report that changes in the Earth’s spin cycle recently resulted in the shortest day ever recorded. According to Moscow State University scientist Leonid Zotov, June 29, 2022, was 1.59 milliseconds less than the average day.

Though the standard day lasts 24 hours, or 86,400 seconds, in recent years the Earth’s rotation has accelerated. This means that some days have been shortened by milliseconds. Zotov, who recently published a study on the causes of changes in the Earth’s rotation, has documented the changes. “Since 2016 the Earth started to accelerate,” he told CBS News. “This year it rotates quicker than in 2021 and 2020.”

While the trend – believed to be caused by the Earth’s tides – does not shorten every day, if it continues, there could be huge ramifications. Atomic time – the universal way time is measured on Earth – may have to change. “Since we can not change the clock arrows attached to the Earth rotation, we adjust the atomic clock scale,” Zotov added.

Big Sean Concerned Over Earth’s Shortest Day

First-time father-to-be, Big Sean is concerned about the fluctuation. He believes those concerns should be widely shared. He expressed his fears in the comments section of a post on The Shade Room.

“This has been going on,” Big Sean began. “Its not just a “coincidence” that it feels like time and life is flying by more than when we were kids.

According to the rapper, “its actually moving faster on a quantum level.” He also noted, the fact “we can physically feel n see it in real time” means the issue “really needs attention.” Check out his comments below.