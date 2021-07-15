Big Sean, Rick Ross & More To Appear On Rebooted “MTV Cribs” Series

At the turn of the millennium, MTV Cribs became a popular television series on the MTV network. The show was centered around cameras entering celebrities’ homes.

Deadline reports Cribs is returning on August 11 at 9:30 pm ET/8:30 pm CT with new episodes. Each installment will broadcast for 30 minutes on the long-running cable channel.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Nina L. Díaz originally developed Cribs. Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez as credited as executive producers for the new edition. Big Sean, Rick Ross, Tinashe, Jordyn Woods, and other entertainers are listed as stars for the revived program.

Cribs began running in 2000. Over 19 seasons, the show amassed more than 100 episodes. A short-form version of the series debuted on Snapchat Discover in 2017.

“Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before,” read a statement from MTV.

New Jersey-bred emcee Redman took part in one of the most memorable segments in Cribs history. While most celebrities on the show displayed their lavish houses, Redman took viewers to his 2-bedroom “De La Casa” apartment in Staten Island which featured X-rated movies, a “dollar” shoebox, and his cousin sleeping on the floor.