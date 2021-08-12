Big Sean Takes Viewers Into His Home On ‘MTV Cribs’ [VIDEO]

The Detroit-bred emcee now lives in a house once owned by Slash from Guns N’ Roses.

The MTV network brought back MTV Cribs last night (August 11). The long-running program that focuses on spotlighting famous people’s living spaces features celebrities from music, television, and social media.

Hip Hop recording artist Big Sean made an appearance on the rebooted MTV Cribs. His home tour included Sean revealing he bought his house from a certified Rock legend.

“This is Slash’s, from Guns N’ Roses, old crib. When I bought the house, Slash had this whole club down here,” revealed Big Sean on the Cribs season 18 premiere.

He continued, “They were like, ‘You can turn this into whatever you want. I’m like, bro, are you f###### kidding me? This is Slash’s club. I’m gonna keep it the same.”

Big Sean’s in-house nightclub features skull lamps, a stripper pole, and a disco ball. The Detroit 2 album creator said, “The first time I deejayed was at the party we threw here. If you were here, you know exactly what I’m talking about.”

MTV Cribs is also expected to present episodes with Rick Ross, Tinashe, Jordyn Woods, Marsai Martin, Nick Young, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, and more.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” stated Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”