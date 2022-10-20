Big Sean Tells YK Osiris “Love Yourself First” After Suicide Scare 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Big Sean offered YK Osiris some advice about the importance of self-love after Osiris claimed he has no friends.

YK Osiris has assured his fans that he’s alright after his comments during a recent Instagram Live sparked concern.

The “Be My Girl” hitmaker alluded to no longer wanting to live during the live session earlier this week. He caught wind of the reaction and shared a video to let fans know he had been feeling “very emotional” while he was on IG Live, but he’s alright. He thanked everyone who checked up on him and shared his appreciation for the support.

“I was very down and very emotional, and I was drained but y’all help me a lot,” Osiris began. “Knowing that you don’t have friends in the industry and things like that, but you do have people out there that really love you. That really wanna see you win, and I realized that yesterday and today.”

YK Osiris also urged his followers to check on their loved ones and to guard their mental health. Watch the clip below.

Big Sean Offers YK Osiris Advice

Big Sean then hopped into the comments section to give YK Osiris some advice on self-love.

“Saying this out of love bro! Love yourself first so you don’t need everyone or anyone else’s love to function or feel good. When you your own source of happiness n love then any love you get is just extra on top (which is beautiful),” wrote Big Sean.

Earlier this week, YK Osiris claimed he has no friends, claiming Drake and Lil Baby no longer speak to him. He also questioned why he should continue living.

“Lil Baby don’t f### with me no more. Drake don’t f### with me no more. Nobody f#### with Osiris. So why the f### do I keep living?” he questioned. “Y’all not getting it. So you tell me why should I keep living? I don’t get it. Y’all tell me all types of s### but I’m giving you explanations, why should I keep living?”