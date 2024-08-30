Big Sean Trolls Drake, Explains Emotional IG Live Amid “Better Me Than You” Album Release 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Sean got candid with fans about this emotional Instagram Live earlier his week before playfully teasing Drake.

Big Sean has been “overwhelmed” in the lead-up to his new album and decided to let off a little steam during a chat with fans where he poked fun at Drake.

Sean delivered the highly anticipated Better Me Than You at midnight on Friday (August 29). The 21-track project, Sean’s first in four years, includes features from Gunna, Charlie Wilson, DJ Premier, Kodak Black, Bryson Tiller, Teyana Taylor, Cash Cobain, Larry June and more. Check it out at the end of the page and watch the “Who You Are (Superstar)” video below.

Shortly before delivering the album, Big Sean hopped on Instagram Live to thank his fans for their support and to tease even more new music. Before he got to the album talk, he playfully trolled Drake following a recent viral post.

“I’m gonna do the Drake face,” Big Sean said before imitating the OVO founder’s signature pout.

Big Sean Teases Upcoming Album Cuts

Earlier this week, Big Sean teared up while confirming his album release date amid and announcing he was recently diagnosed with COVID.

“That last the last live I did; I was f###### emotional dog,” he explained on Friday evening. “I was overwhelmed. A lot of people hit me up like, ‘Are you okay?’” Sean explained. “I was just doing a lot,” and thanked those who checked up on him.

He also told fans, “Keep expecting new music,” and revealed several songs didn’t make the project due to clearance issues. Nonetheless, he expects to “get them out soon,” maybe within a week.

Big Sean teased the expected album cuts on X (Twitter). Fans can look forward to hearing songs with Lil Wayne, Nas and longtime partner, Jhene Aiko. He also explained that he released “Fighting Fires” on SoundCloud because he couldn’t clear it in time, but the track could still make the album.