Big Tobz Samples Panjabi MC Hit “Mundian To Bach Ke” On New Drill Banger “Casheen” 

Big Tobz is back with another new single ahead of his boxing match at the Wicked N Bad celebrity boxing event this weekend.

Big Tobz delivered his latest offering, “Casheen,” fusing a drill beat with the worldwide bhangra hit song “Mundian To Bach Ke” by Panjabi MC.

The East London spitter initially teased the song ahead of its release, dropping a snippet of the video on social media. “It’s been a minute,” Big Tobz penned on Tuesday (May 19). “But Tomorrow we go live on @grmdaily 💨 @exkluse_media 🎥 🔥 @kosfinger 🎹 spread the word.” Check out the video below.

The visuals were shot in East London’s Southall, home to a vibrant Indian community with the largest Punjabi population outside of India. He also shared some images from the shoot where he took over “Southwall Broadway” with a crew of Indian musicians.

“That’s crazy! @BigTobzSF has got a big track coming out very soon where he remixes the classic Panjabi MCs iconic track 👀👏🏽 #UB1UB2”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Big Tobz promised to “smoke sutting May 21.”

The rapper is getting in the ring for a celebrity boxing event, facing Ashley Tebi of the U.K. R&B group Rak-su at the Wicked N Bad promotion this weekend.

The pair went head-to-head during a face-off and intense press conference ahead of the big day. “Stay relaxed and composed, that’s the main thing,” Big Tobz warned his opponent before bigging up his skills. “I might be better than Canelo, who knows,” he added.

Big Tobz “Casheen”