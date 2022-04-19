M24 & Other U.K. Rappers Join Forces For “The Biggest NFT Play-To-Earn Game”

Several of the U.K.’s hottest rappers have linked with Paradox Studios in what is being touted as the U.K.’s biggest NFT project of 2022.

Drill rapper M24 revealed he’s collaborating with “the biggest NFT play-to-earn game” ahead of their launch. “If you’re into NFTs,” he teased, “make sure you jump at this opportunity. There’s big bucks to be made,” he added. The promotional film introduces “The Rascals,” the game’s characters, and features some of the gameplay.

Paradox shared the clip on their IG story with the caption “welcome to the team.” They also announced some of their other famous collaborators, including artists and influencers. “Bad to the Bone” rapper Nafe Smallz was welcomed on the team alongside U.K. professional soccer player Ivan Toney. Motorhead entrepreneur Yianni Charalambous and former U.K. pro soccer player turned fitness guru Ashley Cain are also on board.

Meanwhile, East London rapper Yxng Bane revealed that “all of the UK’s biggest rappers” are involved in the project. Drill crew OFB’s Bandokay told his followers to “lock into the future of gaming,” announcing he’s also linked with Paradox.

Their Instagram page introduces the various characters in the Paradox Studios metaverse, Paradox City. Anyone can play the game but users need to purchase or rent an NFT character to access the “play to earn” features. Monetised players generate $PARA by completing missions and staking and renting out their NFTs.

The website explains, “Paradox is a futuristic open-world P2E game” created by industry veterans. The public mint is on May 8 when they promise 8,888 “Rascals” will be released. Watch the promo video below.