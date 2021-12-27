UK Drill Rapper M24 Gets Out Of Prison; Drops Freestyle

M24 reflected on his time behind bars, “Jail is a f#####-up place, I don’t wish that on no one,” he raps on a newly released freestyle.

M24 has been released from prison after serving three months for knife possession. The drill rapper from Brixton, South London was given a six-month sentence but served only half of his time.

He uploaded a series of posts showing him resuming his normal life in the days since his release. M24 captioned one “Straight Back Home” as he displayed a tray of glittering ice while sporting a bejeweled grill.

In another, M24 sits in a barbershop chair with a gold facial mask slathered over his face. “Fresh out the gulag! 🔐🏠💯” he wrote.

M24 quickly got back to business and dropped a fresh new freestyle. He raps about his time behind bars, “Jail is a f#####-up place, I don’t wish that on no one,” and his plans now he’s a free man.

The South Londoner was a passenger in a vehicle when he was arrested in September. The car was stopped and searched by police in East London and M24 was found to be in possession of a knife. In addition to a sentence of six months imprisonment, he was reportedly handed a “Knife Crime Prevention Order.” This means M24 is subject to a curfew and restrictions on the company he is allowed to keep and the areas he is allowed within.

M24 Shares His Hopes For Worldwide Success

The rapper began his music career as part of the “150” crew, but it was his breakout hit “We Don’t Dance” which launched his solo success. M24 spoke to GRM Daily about his Hip-Hop influences before his arrest.

“I wouldn’t specifically said I’m going to do drill music,” he explained. “I just started making music around the life I live and my life experiences… so the category that it fit in was drill… And I believe I was influenced through the music background that my family has, also the music I used to listen to when i was young… I believe that all had a part to play”.

Furthermore, M24 has big aspirations and wants to help kids who can relate to his story. “In terms of what I would like to achieve, I want to become a worldwide artist… I want to inspire people with similar backgrounds to me, to kinda show them that anything is possible.”