UK Drill Artist Headie One Drops “Too Loyal For My Own Good” Mixtape

Headie One, one of the heavyweights of the UK Drill scene is back with a 13-track project of bangers highlighting his versatility.

Headie One is a busy man! At the end of August, he released the single “2Chains” and dropped a slick visual to accompany the track. Then just two weeks later came the track “Beggars Can’t Be Choosers” also with a glossy video.

Now, the North London native has dropped his new mixtape titled “Too Loyal For My Own Good.” For the first time on a Headie One project, there are no features, the rapper going solo throughout. As well as the usual drill cuts you would expect to hear, like the previously released “2 Chains,” the rapper explores a range of other sounds. There are upbeat tracks like “Nothing to Me” and “Finer Things,” as well as club tune “Louis Vuitton Collar,” which has an Afroswing vibe.

Headie One broke into the mainstream back in 2018 with “Know Better” after something from his personal life became a very public social media talking point. Since then, Headie has kept it real and been consistent allowing him to overcome the stigma the media attaches to many UK Drill artists. Earlier this year he teamed up with fellow UK rapper, Dave on the song “18HUNNA” which had audiences singing lyrics like “My little bro s###### out the pack and flushed it,” at festival stages all summer long.

Headie One released his acclaimed debut LP, Enda, last October.