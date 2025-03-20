Informant Explains How Pro Boxer “A.B.” Stole Millions From NBA Players – Until Big U Stepped In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A confidential informant laid out a story about how Big U help NBA players recover millions in money they lost shooting dice.

Big U faces federal charges after being indicted for conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO.

In addition to allegedly committing crimes such as murder and human trafficking, the feds laid out how “The Big U Enterprise” often required celebrities and athletes to “check in” with him when they were in Los Angeles.

This meant the person “checking in” would have to pay a tax to the alleged gang leader to prevent being robbed or becoming a victim of crimes.

In one colorful incident, the prosecutors laid out a scheme allegedly perpetrated by a boxer only identified as “A.B..” over a rigged dice game involving NBA stars in L.A.

Investigators say Big U intervened after “A.B..” and his crew allegedly scammed NBA athletes out of millions during a high-stakes dice match in June 2019.

According to court documents, “A.B..” masterminded the dice game, allegedly using loaded dice to fleece prominent NBA players. After realizing they’d been duped, the athletes reportedly turned to Big U to reclaim their lost cash.

A confidential informant, wired by federal agents, captured Big U on tape, admitting his involvement.

During a secretly recorded meeting in April 2022, Big U described confronting “A.B..” after the boxer allegedly cheated one current NBA All-Star out of $1.5 million and another former NBA standout out of $5 million.

Big U reportedly charged the NBA players a $100,000 fee to recover their stolen funds. Multiple former NBA players interviewed by authorities confirmed paying Big U the six-figure sum to mediate the dispute.

The informant explained that Big U regularly oversaw or approved gambling events, parties and celebrity gatherings in Los Angeles.

Athletes and entertainers reportedly paid Big U for protection and permission to host these events, fearing retaliation from his Rollin’ 60’s associates if they failed to comply.

Big U and 18 other alleged associates, including Sylvester Robinson, known as “Vey,” and Mark Martin, nicknamed “Bear Claw,” were arrested on the same federal complaint.

Both men appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles, while Big U turned himself in last night (March 19).

Assistant Director Akil Davis of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office weighed in on the case.

“The lead defendant and others in this case have for too long gotten away with violent acts and stealing money from taxpayers and well-intentioned donors whether they use intimidation tactics or wield influence as purportedly rehabilitated original gangsters,” Davis said.

While not officially confirmed, professional boxer Adrian Broner previously went viral online after bragging about beating NBA star John Wall out of millions of dollars in a high-stakes game of dice and cards.

A 2019 YouTube video also surfaced showing Broner shooting dice, with an associate heard claiming Broner had won over $1 million gambling in just 30 days.

Check out the link below: