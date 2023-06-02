West Coast Rappers Mourn The Loss Of Big Wy Of The Relativez

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The West Coast is morning the loss of one of their own, rapper Big Wy of The Relativez. RIP!

Wytony Dillon, better known by his stage name Big Wy, one-half of the influential West Coast rap duo The Relativez, has died after struggling with health issues for several months. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Born on December 30, 1973, Big Wy launched his career in the mid-1990s, and became a prominent figure in the West Coast rap scene, hailing from Inglewood, California.

Big Wy first gained recognition under the alias Red Rag, as part of the rap collective Bloods & Crips with the release of the breakthrough album Bangin On Wax.

He was also a member of the Damu Ridas, a group comprised of fellow Blood-affiliated rappers.

Big Wy’s legacy in this period is also highlighted by his participation in the soundtracks for “Gang Related” and “Murder Was The Case,” which further expanded his influence in the music industry.

Big Wy continued to make waves in the music industry when he, alongside Dogg, Lil Stretch, and G-Pops, formed the rap group Young Soldierz in the mid-1990s.

They gained considerable attention with their song “Eastside-Westside” and were subsequently signed to Death Row Records by Suge Knight.

Young Soldierz released their debut self-titled album in 1994, featuring the singles “If Tomorrow Comes” and “Alligator.”

However, Big Wy’s most significant impact came when he and Suga Buga, previously known as Dogg, formed The Relativez in 1998, following the dissolution of Young Soldierz.

The duo went on to release several independent albums that featured artists such as B-Brazy, Mitchy Slick, WC, Kokane, and G Malone. Despite primarily gaining regional success, The Relativez became an integral part of the West Coast rap scene. The Relativez’s career was not without controversy.

They had a minor feud with rapper Mack 10, which resulted in the release of diss tracks from both parties. However, the feud has since been resolved.

Big Wy’s death marks the loss of a significant figure in the West Coast rap community. Everyone from Big U to Wack 100 expressed their condolences.

“REST WELL MY BLOOD KING !! INGWOOD FINEST ( BIGY ) DAMN WE JUST TALK THE OTHER DAY…..

YOU CALL TO GIVE ME CONGRATULATIONS ON MY SON * DAIYAN GOING TO THE LEAGUE!! DIDN’T EXSPECT THIS ONE. 🚩 I SEND MY CONDOLENCES 🙏🏿 TO THE ( FAMILY ) & RED TEAM,” Big U said.



“This one sat me down . Had to go through the phases of reminiscing , breaking down & smiling . One of our West Coast #Legends . @bigwy.media , he put on for the Gang 🩸& the Culture. Help mold youngsters lives & was a real homie , father & friend. Always was humble but stern. Did his dirt did his time and came back to these streets and kept doing it. Last we spoke you told me you wished s### could get back to where it’s at . Homie i’m still the same with you ! You never changed up on me and that I Respect,” Wack 100 said.

Big Wy”s contributions to the West Coast rap scene were substantial, and he will be remembered for his unique sound, tenacious spirit, and enduring influence.