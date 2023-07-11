Biggie’s Son To Make Documentary About His Dad From His Perspective

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

CJ Wallace said the film documents his “personal journey” to “understanding” his father.

A documentary about The Notorious B.I.G. will be dropping soon via Time Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is currently producing “an intimate look at the untold life story of one of the greatest rappers to ever live … from the perspective of the son who never knew him.”

His son, Christopher Wallace, Jr., was only five months old when his father was murdered on March 9, 1997. Time Studios revealed the documentary delves into a dual narrative that spans the lives of both Christopher Jr. and Sr. from the 1980s to the present day. Directing the film is Vikram Gandhi, renowned for his work on projects such as “Barry,” “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez” and “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.”

It explores profound themes such as identity, legacy and fatherhood. As Christopher Jr. embarks on a personal quest to unravel his own destiny, his journey uncovers a comprehensive and previously unseen depiction of his father.

“Over the past few years, I realized my personal journey is connected to understanding who Christopher George Latore Wallace was outside of his big rap persona,” C.J. Wallace said. “I am on a journey to fully understand the world he lived in and the massive impact he had on American and Black history and by doing so, I can ensure that I honor his hopes and dreams while I build and create my own legacy for future generations of Wallaces.”

No release date has been announced.