Bill Cosby Planning Docuseries On Trial And Prison Time

Bill Cosby is getting to work by launching a new documentary series chronicling his trial and time in prison!

Bill Cosby is stepping back into the spotlight by filming his own docuseries.

The disgraced comedian will open up about his life and legacy, as well as his 2018 criminal trial and prison experience, after he was initially found guilty of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Bill Cosby will also address the subsequent decision by Pennsylvania Supreme Court judges to throw out the conviction on a legal technicality, allowing him to walk free last week.

It’s unclear who has been hired to shoot the five-part series, but the actor’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ producers have already filmed interviews with members of Cosby’s family and close friends, including a few celebrities.

The news of the docuseries comes as “The Cosby Show” star weighs up offers to return to the stand-up stage, despite the widespread uproar surrounding his prison release.

Wyatt insists, “The world wants to see Mr. Cosby.”

The fallen funnyman, 83, had served more than two years of a three-to-10 year sentence for the Constand case.

He has also been accused of sexual misconduct and worse by dozens more women in recent years, but he has always maintained his innocence.