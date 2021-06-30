Bill Cosby Free; Issues A Statement After Sentence Overturned

Bill Cosby won a stunning victory in court today and he will soon be free after his sentence was overturned!

Bill Cosby is a free man as of today (June 30).

Cosby won a huge victory today after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his 3-10 year prison sentence, ruling the comedian did not get a fair trial.

The 83-year-old was sentenced to the lengthy stay in prison after he was convicted in 2018 for allegedly drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

Cosby served over two years in prison.

Just last month, Bill Cosby was denied parole but he remained hopeful that his sentence would be overturned, and today he was vindicated.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers had argued testimony from five women who claimed they were drugged by “America’s favorite dad” should not have been allowed.

Bill Cosby also had a prior agreement with a former prosecutor at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, who agreed not to bring charges if he sat down for a deposition.

However, the testimony was used against Cosby in a civil suit brought by Andrea Constand, which led to him being charged and convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The Court ruled Bill Cosby’s Fifth Amendment rights had pretty much been violated after his deposition was used against him. Bill Cosby cannot face trial over the charges again.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Bill Cosby said in a statement. “Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”